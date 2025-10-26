UN’s failure to implement its pledges, a serious question mark on its credibility: experts

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saeed Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Experts and lawmakers, on the eve of the 78th year of India’s invasion and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, have urged the United Nations (UN) to fulfill its commitment to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with its own resolutions.

UN’s failure to implement its pledges remains a serious question mark on its credibility and its promises to the Kashmiri people, while Pakistan has always shown readiness to comply with UN Security Council resolutions. India has deployed massive troops in the territory and continues to commit grave human rights violations.

Like other parts of the country, the Black Day will be observed in provincial metropolis on Monday, October 27, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Every year, the 27th of October marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. It was on this day, seventy-eight years ago, that the Indian Occupation Forces landed in Kashmir and occupied it forcibly.

The Government of Pakistan, along with people across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), will observe Kashmir Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a notification also has been issued to observe a minute of silence on October 27, to mark Black Day against illegal India occupation and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. A minute of silence will be observed across the country on October 27 at 10 am.

Every year, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe October 27 as “Kashmir Black Day” to mark the day in 1947 when Indian troops landed in Srinagar, the beginning of the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.d in Srinagar and annexed it – a tragic chapter in human history that continues to this day.

Mushaal Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, while talking to APP strongly condemned the continuing oppression and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, calling the situation “unbearable” under India’s draconian laws.

In a passionate statement, Mullick said that Kashmiris are being systematically deprived of their rights, identity, and homes, with no access to justice. “India is using chains and guns to crush the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination,” she said.

IIOJK is a place where over 1,100,000 Indian forces, including the Army, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Special Operation Group, Police personnel, Indian Air Force, Navy, and intelligence agencies continually test the patience of unarmed and oppressed people of the territory.

The brutal tactics of the Indian forces persist in IIOJK, and to date, more than 96,476 Kashmiris, including 7,406 in custody and fake encounters, have been martyred. These killings have rendered over 22,990 women widowed and 108,005 children orphaned, while more than 11,268 Kashmiri women have been molested by Indian forces personnel. Over 8,000 Kashmiris have been subjected to custodial disappearances during this period.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran said that said that since the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status in 2019, India has accelerated demographic engineering by granting domicile certificates to thousands of non-locals and allowing outsiders to purchase land and property in the occupied region. He highlighted that draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have left thousands of innocent youth languishing in jails, while political leaders face prosecution under inhumane conditions without legal recourse.

She said that October 27 is the the date remains forever etched in the collective memory of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “It was on this ominous day that Indian forces descended upon Srinagar — a move devoid of any legal justification. This marked the start of a prolonged and turbulent period in the region, adding one that has spanned more than seven decades. In the years that followed, the Kashmiri people have borne the brunt of this military occupation,” she added.