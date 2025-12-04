University of Turbat holds 5th board of studies meeting

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 04 (APP): The 5th meeting of the Board of Studies of the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences at the University of Turbat (UoT) was held at UoT, under the chairmanship of Jahangir Khan Achakzai.

The purpose of the meeting was to update and modernize the department’s various academic programs.

External experts Prof. Dr. Ashif Sajjad from the Institute of Biochemistry, University of Balochistan, Quetta, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch from the Faculty of Agriculture, LUAWMS, Uthal, joined the meeting via video link.

Other participants included Dr. Naeemullah, Dean of the Faculty of Science, Engineering, and IT, Dr. Haneef Ur Rehman, Associate Professor at UoT, faculty members Dr. Najeebullah and Ms. Mahpara, and Dr. Muhammad Anwar, Assistant Professor at the Government. Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat, Ms. Zainab, Lecturer at the Govt. Girls Degree College, Turbat, and Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell at UoT.

The Board discussed and approved various academic agenda items, including the curricula for the AD, BS, and MS programs in Biochemistry, Biotechnology, and Botany, as well as the PhD program in Biochemistry.

In his concluding remarks, the Chairperson, Dr. Jahangir Khan Achakzai, expressed his gratitude to all members for their valuable contributions toward the continued progress and growth of the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences.

He stated that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, the Turbat University is utilizing all its resources to empower students with cutting-edge digital skills and proficiency in Artificial Intelligence.Moreover, the university is committed to aligning its academic programs with contemporary market demands and the latest educational frameworks introduced by the Higher Education Commission.