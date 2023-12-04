University of Sargodha honoured

University of Sargodha honoured
SARGODHA, Dec 04 (APP):The University of Sargodha has been honored at the annual COMSTECH consortium of excellence programme meeting.
Prof. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, presented the prestigious COMSTECH award and a shield of appreciation to Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of UoS, in recognition of outstanding contributions and continued cooperation.
The recognition highlights the unwavering dedication of UoS to achieve excellence in academia, research, and fostering impactful international collaborations.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services