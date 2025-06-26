University of Gujrat reviews scholarship strategy for deserving students

GUJRAT, Jun 26 (APP):A meeting to review the scholarship framework for students of the University of Gujrat (UoG) was held at the Hafiz Hayat Campus, chaired by Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

The meeting reviewed financial assistance programs, including the HEC Need-Based Scholarship and UoG’s tuition fee concession and waiver schemes for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Discussions focused on ensuring the timely and extensive disbursement of scholarships to newly enrolled students.

The vice chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to facilitating underprivileged yet talented students, particularly orphans, differently abled individuals, minorities, and transgender persons.

He noted that a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to enhance access to education for students from low-income backgrounds.

He also proposed holding seminars to raise awareness among students about scholarship opportunities available through both university and government channels.

Director of the University Advancement and Financial Aid Office (UA\&FAO) Ms Tanzila Qamar, presented statistical data on scholarships distributed during the previous fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by deans of faculties, directors of administrative departments, the registrar, treasurer, and others.