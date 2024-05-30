Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

KARACHI, May 30 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that universities should function as “technology and knowledge incubators,” where innovative ideas are discussed, and future leaders are nurtured.

This he said while speaking at the 4th Convocation of the DHA Suffa University at DHA Golf & Country Club on Thursday evening.

DHA Suffa University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Chairman HEC Sindh Dr Tariq Rafi, Dr Abdul Bari and others also spoke on the accession.

He said that it was satisfying for him to see DHA Suffa University come a long way since it started in the year 2012. Undoubtedly, the University has taken rapid strides in a very short period and continues to progress at an unrelenting pace.

Murad Shah congratulated the University’s Vice Chancellor, senior management, and worthy faculty members for their efforts in shaping the futures of young graduates.

Your vision has been a beacon of guidance and has infused determination among students, he said and added that DHA Suffa was well on its way to becoming a globally recognized institution for higher education and research, which would extend the frontiers of knowledge and contribute significantly to nation-building.

Murad Shah said that he appreciated DHA Karachi’s role in providing quality education from Playgroup to Postgraduate level, including PhDs in Engineering, Computer and Management Sciences. “DHA Karachi has always given due emphasis to the uplift of quality education and made it accessible to the Pakistani youth. Undoubtedly, the progress and economic prosperity of any nation rests in the hands of its academia,” he said.

Universities are meant to serve as ‘Technology’ and ‘Knowledge Incubators’, where innovative ideas are debated, and future minds are shaped to lead the nation, the CM said and added it was a matter of immense pride for him to see DHA Karachi mindful of this reality and its academic flagship, DHA Suffa University, is focusing on “Be the Job Providers Instead of Job Seekers”, through its Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center “Aghaz”.

He said that the self-employment trend being conceptualized and pursued by the DHA Suffa University would help in sharing the Sindh government’s vision and responsibility to provide jobs and affordable business opportunities to the youth of Sindh province.

The CM wished all graduates the best in their professional pursuits and urged them to play their respective parts in nation-building. “My advice to you is that after starting your professional career, you must remain sharply aware of the changes in the world around you,” he said and added that in today’s modern Al-driven age, graduates must remain eager to embrace new opportunities which were created by the rapid technological advancements and socio-economic changes, both nationally as well as globally.

Murad Ali Shah announced a grant for the establishment of two state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs at DHA Suffa University. He urged the vice chancellor to send him his proposal for the lab.