Universal Children’s Day 2025 commemorated with launch of child protection app

PESHAWAR, Nov 21 (APP):The Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department Merged Districts, in collaboration with UNICEF, marked Universal Children’s Day 2025 with a high-profile event emphasizing child rights, protection, and the role of digital innovation in enhancing services for vulnerable children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by welcome remarks from Kainat Farooqi.

A representative of the Social Welfare Department reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding children’s safety, dignity, and well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Radoslaw Rzehak, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, underscored the global significance of Universal Children’s Day and highlighted the shared responsibility of state institutions, communities, and development partners in preventing violence, exploitation, and harmful practices affecting children.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmad introduced the 2025 theme and reviewed progress in child protection initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also drew attention to ongoing gaps and called for strengthened coordination and sustainable investments in protection systems.

A notable segment of the program was the presentation “Journey of the Year,” delivered by Amjid and Kainat Farooqi, showcasing the PMU–Child Protection Annual Newsletter.

The presentation outlined major achievements, success stories, enhanced service delivery, and community-level engagement throughout 2025. Children added liveliness to the occasion with a special performance.

The event reached its highlight with the official launch of the Child Protection Mobile Application, “I AM CHILD / MUHAFIZ.”

Developed with technical support from UNICEF, the application aims to streamline reporting of child protection cases, improve access to services, strengthen stakeholder coordination, and enhance monitoring mechanisms across the merged districts.

The application was formally launched by the Minister for Information and Technology, Shafi Jan, who commended the initiative as a vital step toward modernizing child protection systems in the province.

Sumbal Gilani, UNICEF Child Protection Officer, provided an overview of the application’s features, purpose, and long-term vision.

A cake-cutting ceremony symbolized collective commitment to child rights, followed by the distribution of certificates and shields to children, organizers, and partner organizations for their contributions.

In closing, the Social Welfare Department expressed gratitude to all partners, dignitaries, district teams, and participants for their continued dedication to promoting child rights and strengthening protection structures in the merged districts.