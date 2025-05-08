UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 08 (APP):A team of UNICEF Pakistan led by Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health UNICEF Pakistan on Thursday met with Adviser to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali Khan.

Dr. Gunter was accompanied by Dr. Safina Abdullah, UNICEF Pakistan Health Manager and Dr. Inamullah Khan, UNICEF Health Team Lead for KP.

CM aide welcomed the UNICEF team and briefed them on KP government’s health initiatives appreciating UNICEF’s lasting partnership and strong coordination with provincial health department in areas of maternal and child health, immunization and emergency response.

The UNICEF team appreciated the government’s support and efforts in strengthening primary healthcare particularly the plans for enhancing Lady Health Workers (LHWs) program.

Dr. Gunter suggested exploring domestic resource mobilization for LHWs’ operational costs and newborn care initiatives leveraging the fiscal space created by the increased revenue.

Later, UNICEF team also met with Director General Health Services, Dr. Mohammad Saleem.