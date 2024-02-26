UNICEF-Led training program empowers Afghan refugee parents, concluded in Haripur

HARIPUR, Feb 26 (APP):With the cooperation of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) child protection unit Abbottabad Monday organized a training program in the three refugee camps of district Haripur for Afghan refugee families regarding the initial upbringing of children.

According to the details, the child protection unit Abbottabad, in collaboration with UNICEF, conducted a three-day training program from February 21 to 23 on the initial upbringing of children and parenting skills. This program was conducted for both men and women in three Afghan refugee camps in Haripur including Panian, Pindhana, and Basu Mera.

Dr. Habib, the consultant from UNICEF and Gul Wahid provided training to men, while Sajida Malik and Sajida Khan trained women as resource persons. Additionally, DPO Haripur assisted the Child Protection Unit Abbottabad in executing the training program.

The training program raised awareness among the Afghan community regarding child development, mental health, and childcare practices. This initiative aims to enhance parenting skills among parents and alleviate the suffering of children in the Afghan refugee community.