UNICEF delegation visits Prosecutor General Punjab office

LAHORE, Jun 23 (APP): A delegation from UNICEF visited the Office of the Prosecutor General Punjab on Monday and held a meeting with Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss collaborative efforts for the protection of children’s rights and access to justice.

The visiting delegation included Muhammad Arshad Ali Farooqi, Director Administration; Mike Hayes from UNICEF; along with Hafsa Umar and Rasheeda Qureshi. During the meeting, key issues related to the safeguarding of children’s rights and mechanisms for timely justice were discussed in detail.

The UNICEF representatives commended the initiatives undertaken by the Office of the Prosecutor General Punjab for the protection of women and children’s rights. They also supported efforts to highlight these initiatives at international forums and agreed to work together on capacity-building measures, including training prosecutors to international standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized that ensuring the protection of children’s rights and delivering justice is a core responsibility of the state. He reiterated that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Prosecution Department is playing an active and committed role in this regard.