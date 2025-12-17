UNHCR delegation calls on Governor

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 17 (APP):A delegation led by UNHCR Deputy Representative in Pakistan Mr. Oscar Manuel Sanche called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel here at the Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the latest situation in the region, the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and the conditions of the host community, including the performance of United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in education and health, were discussed in detail.

The Head of UNHCR Sub-Office Tesfaye Beklele and Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Arbab Talib Kasi were also present during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Balochistan said that UNHCR undoubtedly has valuable services for the rehabilitation of refugees as well as for the development and prosperity of the host community.

He said that the current government is taking concrete steps to ensure the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The Governor said that Pakistan is playing an important role for peace in the region, we need the support of international organizations in providing basic facilities to Afghan refugees and their affected areas.

He said that the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the entire region, especially Pakistan.

The UNHCR Deputy Representative thanked the Government of Pakistan and its people for their hospitality to Afghan refugees for the past four decades.