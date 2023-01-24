UNFPA Representative calls on Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Pakistan Dr. Luay Shabaneh called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Tuesday.

Dr. Luay briefed about UNFPA’s ongoing humanitarian assistance projects in flood-ravaged areas of Pakistan and advocacy programs for gender-based awareness towards disaster recovery, a news release said.

The Chairman NDMA acknowledged the humanitarian interventions by UNFPA during the floods in 2022. He underscored the need of fostering an authentic database for decision-making, planning, and designing tangible goals for disaster management.

He informed about the technology-driven Remodeled National Preparedness and Response System and scoping of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) for coping with the climate-induced multiple hazards in the country.

Both sides stressed conducting a gap analysis of humanitarian interventions during Floods 2022 and consequently reinforcing the shared vision of urgent human security benchmarks related to climate change, especially in remote areas. They also agreed upon extending the cooperation to maximize the impact reach of disaster mitigation and response in hazard-prone areas.