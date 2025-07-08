UNESCO & NSPP join hands to promote ethical, inclusive AI discourse in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):The National School of Public Policy (NSPP) in collaboration with UNESCO hosted a multi-stakeholder dialogue titled “AI for Humanity: Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan” here on Tuesday.

The dialogue brought together key representatives from the public sector, civil society, academia, and media to deliberate on Pakistan’s draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, with a particular focus on public awareness and institutional readiness.

The dialogue was part of a broader series of technical engagements facilitated by UNESCO, aimed at unpacking the five strategic pillars of the draft AI policy and ensuring an inclusive, rights-based framework for AI governance in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Dr Naveed Elahi, Dean of the National Institute of Public Policy, emphasized that although AI adoption in Pakistan’s public sector is still at a nascent stage, this dialogue, organized with UNESCO’s support, serves as a timely and significant step. He noted that such multi-stakeholder discussions are essential for shaping an AI ecosystem that respects cultural sensitivities and safeguards fundamental rights.

Policy and governance expert Dr Aneel Salman provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s evolving policy landscape, highlighting the urgency of integrating ethical considerations into national AI strategies.

He remarked, “AI will not transform Pakistan until Pakistanis are ready to shape it. We are sitting on a demographic goldmine. But without AI skills, it’s just potential. This pillar is how we turn more than 224 million people into a million digital assets.”

Hamza Khan Swati, National Professional Officer for the Communication and Information Sector at UNESCO Pakistan, underlined the significance of UNESCO’s global normative frameworks, including the Recommendation on the Ethics of AI and the Readiness Assessment Methodology for AI. These frameworks prioritize transparency, human rights, and international cooperation in AI development and deployment.

The dialogue further addressed critical themes such as institutional preparedness, digital infrastructure, and the urgent need for capacity-building to enable the safe, ethical, and effective implementation of AI across sectors. Participants also explored global best practices, including UNESCO’s AI and the Rule of Law capacity-building programme and the AI Competency Framework developed under the UN Broadband Commission.

The event ended with a set of various policy recommendations that will contribute to the ongoing consultation process for Pakistan’s National AI Policy.