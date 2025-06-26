Underground water tank of Nishtar Park Sports Complex saves rainwater

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP): Nishtar Park Sports Complex’s underground water tank has been successful, in recent rain, rainwater has been stored in the tank.

Sports Complex official sources told APP that the complex used to look like a lake even in light rain a year ago. the Punjab Government has found a permanent solution to this problem. An underground storage of 15 million gallons of water was built at a cost of Rs560 million in the park. A submerged filter system has also been built to transport rainwater to the tank.

Despite the rain that has been falling since morning, a heavy quantity of water has accumulated in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex tank. They further said that thanks to the underground water tank, rainwater can be used for the play grounds.