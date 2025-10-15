UN Women, FAO,  KP Govt promote women’s leadership in agriculture

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP):In celebration of World Food Day and the International Day of Rural Women, UN Women, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Agriculture Department jointly organized an event titled “Seeds of Change: Women Shaping Agriculture in KP – Empowering Farmers, Enriching Communities, Transforming Futures.”

Held at the Directorate General of Agriculture Research here, the event celebrated women’s vital role in advancing sustainable agriculture and food security across rural KP.

Dr. Sumera Shams, Chairperson of the KP Commission on the Status of Women, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring equal access to resources and opportunities for women farmers in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, and other merged districts.

Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of UN Women KP Sub-Office, highlighted women farmers’ resilience and UN Women’s continued support in providing resources, training, and digital and financial inclusion opportunities.

Akmatbek Kiyal, Head of FAO–KP, emphasized women’s central role in agriculture and FAO’s efforts to empower them through climate-resilient practices, market access, and inclusive development aligned with the Beijing Declaration.

The event featured two panel discussions on gender-inclusive agricultural policies and success stories from women farmers who benefited from UN Women and FAO initiatives. An exhibition of 15 stalls showcased produce and value-added products including dried fruits, oils, and honey from women farmers in the merged districts.

A highlight of the event was the recognition of women who qualified for Akhuwat interest-free microfinance loans after completing financial literacy and business planning training. These women received cheques to expand their agricultural enterprises.

Closing the event, Dr. Amber Ali Khan, KP’s Secretary for Agriculture, reaffirmed the province’s commitment to supporting women’s access to training, credit, and markets. “This initiative reflects our shared vision of an equitable and resilient agricultural future — one where women farmers are not just participants, but leaders,” he said.

Empowering women farmers, especially in rural and merged districts, remains crucial for boosting productivity, ensuring, food security, and strengthening local economies.