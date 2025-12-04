UN Women concludes 16 Days of Activism with high-level event on women’s financial, digital inclusion in Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 04 (APP): United Nations Women Pakistan, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and partner UN agencies, marked the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence with a high-level event here on the theme “Financial and Digital Inclusion as a Pathway to Safer Economies,” at the State Bank of Pakistan – SBP banking hall here on Thursday.

It emphasized the urgency of strengthening women’s access to safe digital finance and technology-enabled empowerment at a time when digital violence continues to rise across Pakistan.

UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Hania Aamir called for reshaping online behaviour and challenging harmful norms, so women can work, learn and express themselves without fear, adding that empowerment must be matched with safety – both online and offline.

The event brought together senior government representatives, financial and corporate sector leaders, women entrepreneurs, UN officials, civil society partners and youth advocates, reaffirming a shared commitment to expanding inclusive digital and financial ecosystems for women and girls.

Delivering welcome remarks, Christine Arab, UN Women Regional Director, said: “Financial and digital access are fundamental rights.

She said that when we create systems that protect women’s privacy, safety and economic agency, we not only strengthen families, we strengthen economies.

She said that today we reaffirm our collective responsibility to make digital and financial spaces safer, fairer and more equitable for women and girls.”

The day began with a Digital Innovation Showcase featuring women entrepreneurs from Sukkur and Khairpur highlighting how they are using technology to grow their livelihoods, strengthen communities and navigate digital environments more safely.

Speaking on behalf of the financial sector, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Saleem Ullah emphasized that digital payments and financial services can transform women’s lives only when trust and security are guaranteed.

He reiterated the State Bank’s commitment to promoting safe, inclusive and gender-responsive financial systems that strengthen women’s participation in Pakistan’s digital economy.

As Guest of Honour, Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Shamshad Akhtar highlighted the need for women’s increased representation across financial markets and institutions, noting that Pakistan’s economic progress becomes stronger and more sustainable when women’s financial voices are enabled and protected.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Science and Information Technology, Ali Rashid said that Sindh is fully committed to advancing digital literacy, strengthening cyber-security and promoting inclusive policies that ensure women can participate safely and confidently in digital spaces.

He said that secure digital ecosystems are not just a necessity – they are the foundation of a prosperous future for Sindh and for Pakistan.”

In closing, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, Jamshed Kazi emphasized the importance of coordinated action to embed safety into every financial platform, digital service and government system, and that collective efforts across government, financial institutions, technology sectors, civil society and communities can ensure women engage in the digital world with confidence and dignity.

Participants proceeded to the Digital Commitment Wall, signing pledges to promote safer digital spaces for women and girls across Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with the Orange Sky Moment, as a youth drum circle led the chant “Aurat per tashaddud ka koi jawaz nahi,” followed by the release of biodegradable orange balloons symbolizing hope, unity and a nationwide commitment to ending all forms of gender-based violence.

The guests later toured the State Bank Museum and joined a networking high tea.

As part of the nationwide 16 Days of Activism campaign, the Karachi event followed engagements in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad, jointly organized by UN Women, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR, and partners, in collaboration with provincial governments and civil society.

The 2025 campaign highlights the urgent need to end digital violence – one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse worldwide – and to create safe, inclusive and empowering digital and financial spaces for all women and girls.