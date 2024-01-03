Ulema call for religious harmony, tolerance and peace

QUETTA, Jan 3 (APP): Ulema and religious scholars at the Pakistan Aman Conference on Wednesday called for religious harmony, tolerance and peace in line with the teachings of Islam.

“Islam is a religion of peace that teaches respect for humanity, religious harmony, tolerance and a society free from violence,” Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad while chairing the conference, organized by the Majlis Ulema Pakistan at the Quetta Press Club.

Maulana Azad, who is also Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, said that Pakistan was united and would always remain united.

He said the nefarious designs of the enemy against the country had failed with the strong support of the mosque and the pulpit through promoting the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’.

The enemy powers wanted to weaken Pakistan by creating chaos, but “we will not allow their evil agenda to succeed,” he vowed.

Maulana Azad said the armed forces and security agencies had strengthened the defence of the homeland by rendering unprecedented sacrifices.

“All scholars and the entire nation stand with their brave armed forces and security agencies for the security and safety of Pakistan.

“It is a great statement and Fatwa, which the scholars and the great Sheikhs will make the voice of every house through the pulpit and mehrab (the mosque and the pulpit), will make it (Pakistan) stable,” Maulana Azad said.

He reitertaed that the “Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was a great narrative which had broken the back of menaces of terrorism and extremism and strengthened the national unity and solidarity when it was disseminated through ‘the mosque and the pulpit’.

He said that the recent statement of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for the protection, peace and stability of the country and elimination of terrorism from its soil was the voice of the entire nation.

“The people of Balochistan are zealous, honest and patriotic, who have always made great sacrifices for Pakistan,” he added.

Maulana Azad said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had shown solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Gaza by banning New Year programmes.

“Today, the entire Muslim Ummah stands with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza. It is a duty to cooperate with the oppressed people of Gaza,” he added.

Scholars from all schools of thought, including Maulana Anwar Haqqani, Dr. Attaur Rehman, Qari Abdul Hafeez, Qari Abdul Rashid Hazarvi, Mufti Muhammad Rozi Khan, Allama Syed Muhammad Hashim Mousavi, Padri Saimon Bashir, Sardar Jasbir singh, Allama Syed Nasrullah Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Jan Qasmi, Qari Mehrullah, Maulana Syed Naqibullah Agha, Pir Habibullah Shah Chishti, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Khilji, Maulana Mukhtiar Ahmed Habibi, Maulana Najibullah Salafi, Sheikh Wilayat Hussain Jafari, Moulana Ahsan ul Haq, Allama Dr. Muhammad Musa Hussaini, Maulana Atiqur Rahman, Maulana Sundar Saeed, Molana Raz Muhammad Achkzai and Moulna Muhammad Ali Mazlom, besides social and political figures and journalists also addressed the conference.

They said that the message of Pakistan Peace Conference was a message of peace and love for the whole of Pakistan.

“No one will be allowed to spread chaos and sectarianism in Pakistan. We will not allow any agenda or conspiracy of the enemy to succeed as the stability of Balochistan is the stability of Pakistan.

“We will make our country stronger and stronger. The Paigham-e-Pakistan is the most important need of the hour, let us play our part in making this narrative public,” they pledged.

At the end, special prayers were offered for national security, development and prosperity, unity of the Islamic world, protection of the Harmain Sharifeen, Muslims of Gaza and Palestine, and Occupied Kashmir.