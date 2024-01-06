UHE initiates Rs165m endowment fund

LAHORE, Jan 06 (APP):The Finance and Planning Committee of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore, has greenlit the formation of an endowment fund amounting to Rs. 165 million.

The decision was made during a 15th meeting of F&PC chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi. The endowment fund was

earmarked for initiatives such as student scholarships, research, and

the overall welfare of academics and staff of the university.

In addition to approving the establishment of the endowment fund, the

committee also approved the Board of Management structure for overseeing

its operations. A six-member Board of Management will serve for a term

of three years.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi emphasized that the

principal amount of the endowment fund shall not be utilized under any

circumstances unless approved so by the syndicate in very special

circumstances. The dedicated bank account shall be established for the

endowment fund in a scheduled bank.

She said that the net income earned from the principal amount of the

fund after meeting the operating expenses shall be utilized for the

promotion of its aims, and objectives with 40 percent of the generated

income being reinvested into the fund.

A significant portion of the income, 20 percent, will be allocated for student scholarships, while 40 percent will be dedicated to research, academics, and employee welfare.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted contributions from various sources, including gifts, donations, aid, and financial assistance from federal, provincial, and local governments, will bolster the endowment fund.

This marks a historic milestone for the university, as it establishes an

endowment fund for the first time, aimed at ensuring the security and

well-being of university teachers and employees.

During the meeting, Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi informed members that the

syndicate had initially emphasized the creation of an endowment fund

valued at a minimum of Rs. 65 million.

However, after a thorough review and rationalization of the university budget, the decision was made to establish a more substantial endowment fund of Rs. 165 million.

Samina Durrani, member of HEC, Shahid Mehmood, a nominee of UHE

Syndicate, and representatives from Finance, HED, and Punjab HEC

also attended the meeting.