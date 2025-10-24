UE holds dialogue on “Academic Renaissance 2025–2030: Reimagining the Future of Learning”

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):The University of Education (UE), Lahore organised a two-day dialogue titled “Academic Renaissance 2025–2030: Reimagining the Future of Learning.”

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry and brought together University Directors, Principals, and academic leaders to develop a strategic roadmap for the post-2030 educational landscape.

During the first day, participants emphasised the need to modernise higher education through curriculum revisions, AI-driven learning, and innovative learning environments. Proposals included achieving 100% digital proficiency among faculty by 2028 and reducing paper usage by 40% by 2027. Other discussions focused on strengthening industry–academia linkages, promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing employability, and adopting modular and certification-based credit systems. On the second day, participants discussed strategies for sustainable transformation in higher education, highlighting the importance of faculty development, inter-campus collaboration, and continuous professional training. Presenters shared pilot projects showcasing digital transformation within the University of Education, while experts stressed the internationalization of higher education through global partnerships and exchange programs.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry appreciated the participants’ contributions and reiterated the University’s commitment to implementing the proposed strategies. He stated that real change begins when ideas are translated into action and reaffirmed the University’s resolve to advance a future-ready education system aligned with 21st-century needs. The dialogue concluded with a pledge by all stakeholders to continue collaborative efforts and promote an innovation-driven academic culture.