UAF VC stresses knowledge-based economy, strong industry-academia linkages

FAISALABAD, Jul 11 (APP):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has said knowledge-based economy and strong industry-academia linkages are prerequisite for sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation.

He was chairing a strategic review meeting at the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), along with Director Research Prof Dr Imran Arshad and Prof Dr Zahid Abbas.

Dr Zulfiqar outlined an ambitious roadmap to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate research commercialisation. He said that a comprehensive strategy should be mapped out to commercialise the research work so that the farming community and general public could benefit. The strategy would also help create a large number of employment opportunities, he added.

He underscored the pivotal role of the ORIC as a facilitator and engine for professional advancement at the university. He urged the ORIC director for strengthening human capital, including new faculty members, to ensure competence in research management, intellectual property rights, patenting, commercialisation and transparent financial workflows. He directed setting up a facilitation desk at ORIC to provide necessary guidance to PIs and ensure completion of all prerequisites.

Recalling his position as Director ORIC at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, he said that due to establishment of facilitation desk there, faculty members were provided with all necessary guidance and facilities. He stressed the need for examining and analysing at least two models of commercialization from leading international and local universities. He asked the ORIC to circulate instructions to the faculty members for inclusion of social scientists as co-principal investigators in all research proposals to enhance societal relevance and impact creation.