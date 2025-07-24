UAF to hold 2nd entry test for admission on 27th

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 24 (APP):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will arrange second entrance test for postgraduate degree programmes on July 27.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir, the candidates for admission to MSc (Hons) /MS/MPhil/MBA/MBA Executive are required to qualify GAT securing least 50% marks.

For PhD, qualifying score for GRE (Subject Type Test 70%). The candidates who qualify the GAT/GRE (Subject) Type Test will apply for admission through online portal.

More information in this regard could be obtained from university website www.uaf.edu.pk, or through email postgraduate@uaf.edu.pk or phone numbers 041-9200189; and 041-9200161-70 extension 3700, 3701, 3702, he added.

He said that last date to apply for the second entrance test of undergraduate programs is July 28 and the undergraduate entrance test will be held on Aug 3.