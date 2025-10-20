Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeDomesticTwo women killed, man injured on road
Domestic

Two women killed, man injured on road

12
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH , Oct 20 (APP):Two women lost their lives and a man was seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle near Adda Khokhay on Multan Road in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.
According to the police, the motorcycle was struck by a fast-moving truck, resulting in the instant death of the two women and critical injuries to the male rider.
Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, shifting the deceased and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan