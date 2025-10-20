Two women killed, man injured on road

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH , Oct 20 (APP):Two women lost their lives and a man was seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle near Adda Khokhay on Multan Road in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday.

According to the police, the motorcycle was struck by a fast-moving truck, resulting in the instant death of the two women and critical injuries to the male rider.

Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, shifting the deceased and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.