Two with fake Albanian visas and three agents arrested

PESHAWAR, Sep 16 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Unit at Peshawar Airport on Tuesday foiled an attempt to travel to Albania on fake visas, arresting two passengers along with three agents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the passengers identified as Adil Raza and Musharraf Mahmood were attempting to board flight FZ376 to Albania. Upon verification, the Albanian work visas they presented were found to be counterfeit.

Based on the passengers’ information, FIA officials also arrested three agents from the airport, identified as Ghulam Dastgir, Muhammad Riaz, and Tauqeer Ahmad. The arrested agents hail from Narowal and Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

All three agents have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further investigation.