Two suspects killed in alleged encounter with CCD police

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): Two suspects were killed by the firing of their own accomplices in alleged encounters with the CCD police, here on Friday.

According to the CCD police sources, suspect Mubashir was killed in an encounter in the Iqbal Town area while suspect Adnan was killed in the Chohang area.

The police team was taking the suspects for recovery when their ambushed accomplices attacked the police party.

Both suspects were killed by alleged firing from their accomplices.

The CCD team miraculously survived the alleged encounter.

The bodies of the two slain suspects were shifted to the morgue for postmortem, while teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accomplices.