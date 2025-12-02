Two suspects involved in organized motorcycle theft arrested

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 02 (APP):The city police on Tuesday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting cases.

Peshawar police spokesman said West Police Station carried out a successful operation and arrested two suspects involved in organized motorcycle-lifting incidents, recovering the stolen motorcycles.

Under special directives from senior officers, operations across the district have been intensified against suspects involved in motorcycle lifting and other crimes to maintain law and order.

During these efforts, SHO West Police Station Faheem Shah Khan, along with other police personnel, traced and arrested an organized group involved in motorcycle theft.

The arrested suspects include Tayyab Ahmed, Munir Ahmed, Salman son of Habibullah, and Ayaz alias Babu son of Muhammad Yaqoob.

The suspects are residents of various areas of peshawar and were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from sensitive locations within the Cantt area. They were also involved in selling the stolen motorcycles at very low prices.

Complainants Aziz Abid, Zahid, and Abid Baz had filed motorcycle theft reports with the West Police, upon which cases were registered and investigations were initiated.

Through modern scientific investigation methods, the police traced and arrested the group involved. During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in motorcycle-lifting incidents.

During the operation, the police recovered the stolen motorcycles as well as hundreds of thousands of rupees earned from selling stolen motorcycles.

Similarly, a large quantity of ice (crystal meth) worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was also recovered from their possession. Further investigation from all suspects is underway.