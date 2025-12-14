Two suspects involved in hawala/hundi arrested, millions of rupees recovered

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals involved in hawala/hundi and recovered millions of rupees during major operations carried out by the FIA Abbottabad and Peshawar Zones.

According to FIA spokesperson on Sunday, the operations were conducted on the directives of the Director General FIA by the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar and the Composite Circle Abbottabad. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Nadeem.

Suspect Abdullah was arrested from Chakdara, while Muhammad Nadeem was apprehended from Battagram. During the raids, FIA officials recovered Rs 10.2 million from Abdullah and Rs 0.3 million from Muhammad Nadeem. Mobile phones and other evidence related to hawala/hundi were also seized from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspects failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered currency. Both suspects have been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated.

Raids are underway to arrest other accomplices involved in the illegal hawala/hundi network.