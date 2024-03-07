Election day banner

Two suspects arrested in illegal currency business in Kohat

FIA
PESHAWAR, Mar 07 (APP):On the instructions of Director Kohat Zone, Inamullah Gandapur, a crackdown is underway against the elements involved in hawala/handi and illegal currency exchange.
In the ongoing operations, 2 suspects involved in the hundi business were arrested, an official of the FIA Kohat Circle said here on Thursday.
The  accused are identified as Latifullah Khattak and Fazlur Rehman, the FIA official said.
 Accused Latifullah was arrested from Kohat Main Bazaar while Fazlur Rahman was arrested from Bannu, he added.
 Fazlur Rehman was arrested red-handed from a private bank and a total Rs  22, 57000  was recovered from him, the official said.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services