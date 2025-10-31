Friday, October 31, 2025
Two students critically injured in train accident in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 31 (APP):Two students were critically injured after being hit by the Thal Express in suburban area of Fakir Wali, Kot Addu, on Friday.
According to initial reports, the victims, identified as Obaidullah, son of Muhammad Nazeer, and Muhammad Yasir, son of Naim Akhtar, were crossing the railway tracks when they were struck by the slow-moving Thal Express.The train was traveling from Rawalpindi to Multan.
Witnesses said the students were talking to each other and failed to notice the approaching train, which hit them and threw them off the track.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted both injured students to Kot Addu Hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical.
Police have been informed and started an investigation into the incident.
