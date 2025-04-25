Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP):Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi.

The suspects were found in possession of illegal weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash.

An unregistered motorcycle used by the accused was previously reported stolen at Firozabad Police Station.

Cases have been filed against both individuals, and further investigation is underway.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Fankar Ali, son of Nazar Hussain, and Faizan, son of Farman Ali. Faizan has prior criminal records and has previously been jailed in cases registered at Sukhan and Shah Latif police stations.