35.5 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticTwo street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
Domestic

Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

7
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP):Surjani Police Station of district West, arrested two suspects involved in street crimes during a patrol in Hassan Brohi Goth, according to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi.
The suspects were found in possession of illegal weapons, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash.
An unregistered motorcycle used by the accused was previously reported stolen at Firozabad Police Station.
Cases have been filed against both individuals, and further investigation is underway.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Fankar Ali, son of Nazar Hussain, and Faizan, son of Farman Ali. Faizan has prior criminal records and has previously been jailed in cases registered at Sukhan and Shah Latif police stations.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan