Two sisters injured in roof collapse

BAHAWALPUR, Jul 07 (APP):Two sisters sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapse due to heavy wind storm here in Islami Colony area on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,two sisters Rida and Khadija were sitting in the room when all of sudden,the roof of their room collapse due to heavy wind storm.Resultantly,both sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,provided the first aid to the injured.

One of the injured who received head injuries was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for medical treatment.