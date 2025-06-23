31.6 C
Two robbers killed

VEHARI, Jun 23 (APP):Two robbers were killed by their own accomplices during an encounter with police here on Monday.
A Crime Control Department (CCD) spokesperson said the incident occurred after receiving
a call on helpline 15 about a robbery. The caller, Amjad, reported that four men had fled in a car after snatching Rs 16,000 from him.
The CCD team chased them during which the accused opened firing on the police.
When the firing ceased, the police found two accused dead who were identified as Ikram Masih of WB/75 and Shabir Hussain.
The police also recovered two pistols while the remaining two suspects fled away.
According to the CCD, the accused were wanted in 50 cases related to robbery, theft and other crimes.
