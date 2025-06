SAHIWAL, Jun 17 (APP):Two dacoits on Tuesday was killed in exchange of firing with Crime Control Department (CCD).

The police spokesman said that the robber had been identified as Ali Sher alias Sheri and and Shukat alias Shoki, adding the accused were wanted to the police in over 30 cases of dacoity and murders.

The CCD team traced the dacoits through modern scientific technology, he added