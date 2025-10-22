Two robbers arrested in separate encounters with police

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Two wanted criminals were injured and arrested in separate late-night police encounters respectively in premises of Raja Ram and Mumtazabad police stations.

According to police sources, the first incident was reported near Pakki Pul, Raja Ram Police were conducting routine patrol when three men on a motorcycle were signaled to stop. The suspects tried to flee, lost control of their bike, and opened fire on the police party. The police officials retaliated in self-defense, injuring one suspect, identified as Muhammad Ibrahim s/o Muhammad Azeem, a resident of Sheikhpur Shajra. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

In another encounter near Mithu Wali Pul, Mumtazabad Police were alerted about three armed robbers who had looted a citizen near Bahawalpur Bypass. Police soon spotted the suspects’ motorcycle, which slipped as they tried to escape.

During the exchange of fire with the criminals, the police arrested an injured outlaw who was identified as Hamad Kashif alias Kashi s/o Imam Bakhsh, resident of Ram Kali, Multan. He confessed to committing multiple robberies with accomplices Sanwal and Ali Shan Sial.

Both injured suspects were shifted to Nishtar Hospital while police have launched search operations to arrest the fleeing accomplices, police sources added.