Two proclaimed offenders involved in murder cases arrested in separate operations

RAWALPINDI, Dec 23 (APP): The Rawalpindi police have successfully apprehended two fugitives involved in separate murder cases here on Tuesday.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing operations targeting wanted criminals in the region.

According to a police spokesperson, the Naseerabad Police have arrested a fugitive who was involved in the shooting death of a man over a family dispute. The accused had been on the run since April 2025 and was wanted by the police.

In another operation, the Chakala Police arrested an individual who had shot and killed a man and injured another due to a previous grudge.

The fugitive had been evading capture since August 2024. Police have arrested both of them by using technical and human intelligence.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Talha Wali, stated that the arrested fugitives would be charged with solid evidence and presented before the court for trial.