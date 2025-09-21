Two proclaimed offenders in murder case nabbed by ICT Police

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two proclaimed offenders during a major operation conducted by Bhara Kahu Police team.

An official told APP on Sunday that the operation was carried out on a tip-off under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu Chaudhry Akhtar Zaman, leading to the arrest of two dangerous accused who had been evading law for a long time.

He said the accused were wanted in FIR No. 23/23, dated September 7, 2023, registered under sections 302, 324, 109, 34, and 506. Following the registration of the case, the proclaimed offenders had gone into hiding and were on the police’s wanted list.

He said the arrested offenders were identified as Wajahat, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu, and Abdul Rasheed Ali, son of Nazar Khan, resident of Dhoke Badraham, Mouza Mela, Bhara Kahu.

He said the arrests were made through modern investigative techniques and intelligence-based information. The accused have been handed over to the investigation officer for further legal proceedings to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

He said police officials reiterated that operations against such criminal elements would continue to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property, and no one would be considered above the law.