Two proclaimed offenders held in Attock murder case

ATTOCK: (APP): DEC 27:: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case as part of an ongoing district-wide crackdown on fugitives, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a team from Basal police station used modern tracking techniques to trace and apprehend the suspects, who had been evading arrest in connection with a murder case registered earlier this year.

Both accused were taken into custody from the Jand tehsil area.

Police said investigations were under way and further progress was expected following the arrests.

Officials reiterated that the campaign against proclaimed offenders would continue across the district to ensure that those involved in serious crimes are brought to justice.