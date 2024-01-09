Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

attack on polio team

BANNU, Jan 09 (APP): Two policemen were martyred and as many injured when they were attacked by unknown assailants while guarding a polio team in the limits of Miryan Police Station on Tuesday.

The Quick Response Force (QRF) personnel were reportedly escorting the polio team in Terri-Ram area when they were fired upon. As a result, QRF members Sikandar Khan and Fayyaz Uddin were martyred and two others sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Bannu.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services