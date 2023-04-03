Two police officials martyred in Kohat

KOHAT Apr 03 (APP): In a tragic incident, two police officials were martyred on Monday while on duty near Masjid Shuhda Merozai in Tapi Kohat.

According to reports, the officials identified as Constable Qasim and Constable Ayaz were deployed on security duty of the mosque (Isha Prayer) during the holy month of Ramazan, when unknown persons opened fire on them.

Both officials sustained severe injuries which resulted in their martyrdom. Following the incident, the police quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

The bodies of the martyred officials had been shifted to KDA Hospital for further investigation. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the matter and are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.