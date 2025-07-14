Monday, July 14, 2025
Two persons injured critically in road mishap

NOWSHERA VIRKAN Jul 14 (APP):Two persons here on Monday received critical injuries in collisions between a donkey-cart and a motorbike on Tattle Aali–Nowshera Virkan road.
President, All Painters and Art Association, Muhammad Shabir Mughal was riding on a motorcycle with his friend, Muhammad Younis when their two wheeler collided with the donkey-cart, and they critically injured, the rescue sources said.
They said a Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), adding the doctors referred an injured to District Headquarter Hospital, Gujranwala.
