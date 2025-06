- Advertisement -

KASUR, Jun 11 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) team here on Wednesday killed two accused in an encounter.

The CCD source said that a team headed by Inspector Imran Hassan tried to stop two motorcyclists at a check post, but they opened fire on the team and fled from the scene.

The police team chased and killed them during the encounter, they added.

The sources said the outlaws were identified as Shabir Ilyas and Yusuf Baloch, adding the police also recovered a pistol.