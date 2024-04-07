Two officers of Mineral Deptt suspended for stone theft

DG KHAN, Apr 07 (APP): Provincial Minister for Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani here on Sunday issued order for suspension of Deputy Director and Assistant Director Minerals for alleged facilitation in theft of sand and stones from mountainous Sakhi Sarwar area.

According to official sources, the provincial minister paid surprise visit at Sakhi Sarwar and found that over 3000 trucks filled with stones and sand were being sent to various parts of the country on daily basis. The provincial minister suspended Deputy Director and Assistant Director as the sand and stones were being taken away without any auction or lease agreement.

The minister also ordered registration of cases against the thieves and officers involved in the crime.