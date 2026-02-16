Two motorcycle theft gang members in handcuffs as ICT Police tighten crackdown

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two members of a notorious motorcycle theft gang involved in multiple theft incidents.

An official told APP on Monday that the Bani Gala Police team, under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Asif Khan, carried out a successful operation against motorcycle lifters.

He said the police team, comprising ASI Murid Hussain and Constable Fida Hussain, utilized technical and human resources to apprehend the accused, identified as Abdul Wahid and Samiullah.

According to the official, a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition was recovered from the possession of the accused Abdul Wahid, following which a case was registered against him for illegal possession of weapons. Further investigation is underway.

He further said that during the course of the investigation, stolen motorcycles and cash linked to cases registered at Bani Gala Police Station were also recovered on the disclosure of the arrested accused.

The official added that further interrogation of the accused is in progress and more recoveries and revelations are expected.