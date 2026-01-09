Friday, January 9, 2026
Two motorcycle riders killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, Jan 9 (APP):Two motorcycle riders on Friday died while two other injured  as a tractor-trolley hit their two wheelers reportedly due to traffic rules violations on MM road near Dhori Adda in district Layyah.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the bodies had been identified as Rashid and Haji Gul Khan, adding the injured included Adnan and Rajab Ali.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and the injured to Rural Health Center, Dhori Adda, they added.
The tractor driver managed to escape from the scene successfully, the sources said.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
