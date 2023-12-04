Two more dengue cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP):Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,697. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that both cases had arrived from the Municipal Corporation area.

He said 14 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals of which six were confirmed cases while 2,689 were discharged after treatment.

The health officer added that two patients were in critical condition.

Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, in the last week, the teams checked 2,553 houses and found larvae in 17 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 1,721 places, the teams found larvae at one site during outdoor surveillance.