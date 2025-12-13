Two mock exercises held

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Dec 13 (APP):Two mock exercises were held in Lodhran to tackle any emergency-like situation effectively.

According to spokesperson for police, the first mock exercise was organized at Shahida Islam

Medical College in which multiple departments including the police, Elite Force, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement participated.

The exercise was started by a sudden alert, and all relevant departments promptly arrived on the scene to demonstrate their professional capabilities.

During the drill, all procedures—from neutralizing armed suspects, securing the area and ensuring overall safety—were carried out strictly in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

DPO Capt (R) Ali bin Tariq, stated that the primary objective of the mock exercise was to ensure organized, effective, and immediate response in case of major incident or emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the other mock exercise was held at Dunyapur public school in which performance of various departments was reviewed.