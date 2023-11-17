Two men killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, Nov 17 (APP):Two persons were killed in road mishap in Mianwali under the jurisdiction of Piplaan, here on Friday .

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ikram (45) and Shahid Islam (53) were heading to Mianwali on their motorcycle when all of a sudden their bike collided with a speeding van near Sargodha road and they both died on the spot.

Police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.