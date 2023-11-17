Two men killed in road mishap

road accident

SARGODHA, Nov 17 (APP):Two persons were killed in road mishap in Mianwali under the jurisdiction of Piplaan, here on Friday .
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ikram (45) and Shahid Islam (53) were heading to Mianwali on their motorcycle when all of a sudden their bike collided with a speeding van near Sargodha road and they both died on the spot.
Police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services