SARGODHA, Nov 17 (APP):Two persons were killed in road mishap in Mianwali under the jurisdiction of Piplaan, here on Friday .
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ikram (45) and Shahid Islam (53) were heading to Mianwali on their motorcycle when all of a sudden their bike collided with a speeding van near Sargodha road and they both died on the spot.
Police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.
Two men killed in road mishap
