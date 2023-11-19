Two marriage halls sealed, over Rs 3m fine imposed over violation

DG KHAN, Nov 19 (APP):The raids were underway on Sunday against violations of marriage act and one dish. The authorities sealed two marriage halls, registered two cases and imposed a fine of over Rs 3.1 million on halls owners across the division.

On the directions of caretaker chief minister Punjab, the operation has been accelerated for the implementation of marriage act and the teams have inspected 1354 marriage halls during crackdown continued from November 4 in DG Khan division.

Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed the deputy commissioners to get implemented the marriage act in their respective districts and took action without any discrimination.

He also asked the citizens to follow the one dish in marriage ceremonies and adopt austerity.