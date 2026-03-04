Two LPG stations sealed in Daska over illegal decanting

SIALKOT, Mar 04 (APP): Assistant Commissioner Saadia Jaffar on Wednesday sealed two LPG stations during an operation against illegal LPG decanting on Pasrur Road in Daska.

According to details, the operation was conducted in various areas along Pasrur Road where unlawful decanting of liquefied petroleum gas was reported. The Civil Defence staff accompanied the assistant commissioner during the crackdown. The Civil Defence team also confiscated equipment being used for illegal decanting from the sealed stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that illegal LPG decanting could lead to fire incidents and explosions, posing serious risks to lives and property. She added that no one would be allowed to endanger public safety and strict action would continue against violators.