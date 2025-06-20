Two liquor dealers nabbed, alcohol seized in ICT Police operation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday nabbed two liquor dealers and seized a large quantity of alcohol during a targeted operation under the ongoing “Drugs No More” campaign.

An official told APP that officers from Koral Police Station nabbed two liquor dealers during a late-night raid and seized 90 liters of alcohol along with 80 bottles of liquor from their possession.

He said several targeted operations have been conducted recently under the anti-narcotics initiative aimed at eliminating drug distribution networks from the federal capital.

He said special police teams are actively tracking and taking action against smugglers and dealers involved in narcotics trafficking.

“Those injecting poison into the veins of our youth will face strict legal action. The crackdown will continue without pause,” said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq