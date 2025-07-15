Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Domestic

Two laborers burnt to death in Taxila

18
WAH CANTT, Jul 15 (APP):Two laborers have burnt to death as boiler of a Tyre Pyrolysis Plant illegally operating in the Margalla hills explodes due to technical fault.
The laborers working in the plant identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Khan- both natives of Parachinar.
Soon after the incident, the police, officials of local administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached at the spot and secure the area.
The police registered a case against the owners  and launched further investigation.
