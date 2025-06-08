Two killed,46 sustain injuries as bus overturns

- Advertisement -

LAYYAH, Jun 08 (APP): A speeding passenger bus overturned near Nawan Kot, leaving two people dead and 46 others injured, Rescue 1122 reported here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Jabbar and 70-year-old Bakhto Mai.

The bus was traveling from Bibi Pak Daman, Lahore to Karor Lal Esaan via Chowk Azam and was carrying 62 passengers inside and 20 on the roof.

Rescue officials said 26 injured belonged to a single family. All victims were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Fatehpur.

Six critically injured passengers were referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Deputy Commissioner Amira Bedar directed hospital staff to ensure the best treatment for the injured.